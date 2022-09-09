GRAMMY Rewind: Adele Accepts A GRAMMY For "Rolling In The Deep" In 2012, Shouts Out Those Who Supported The Single

2012 was a big year for Adele at the GRAMMYs: She swept all the categories in which she was nominated, bringing home a whopping six golden gramophones, including for Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year.

In this episode of GRAMMY Rewind, go inside the 2012 GRAMMYs to revisit Adele's acceptance speech for her GRAMMY for Record Of The Year, for "Rolling in the Deep." She'd already had several victories by this point in the evening — "Thank you so much! This is ridiculous!" she commented from the stage.

And she gracefully spent the bulk of her time onstage acknowledging those who helped "Rolling in the Deep" reach such a broad audience.