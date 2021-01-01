Positive Vibes Only: Watch Infinity Song Reassure A Wary Planet That "Everything Is Gonna Be Alright" In Performance

"Ladies and gentlemen, everything is gonna be alright."

So announces Abraham Boyd, the leader of family group Infinity Song, introducing their original tune. As the world ventures into the light of day after a pandemic year, the reassurance has a bittersweet quality.

Then, he and his siblings Victory, Angel, Israel and Momo make good on that sentiment with "Everything is Gonna Be Alright."

Everything about Infinity Song's ensuing performance is strengthening, an extended hand. Over the steady drive of acoustic and electric guitar, the group lets their family-blended harmonies take the lead.

In the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only, let Infinity Song sweep you away in this intimate performance—and, in the process, make you feel a little more alright yourself.

Check out the elevating performance above

