searchsearch
Toto

Artist

Toto

WINS*

3

NOMINATIONS*

5

25th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Record Of The Year

Rosanna

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Toto News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Toto

Wins

Record Of The Year

Rosanna

Album Of The Year

Toto IV

Producer Of The Year

Nominations

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Rosanna (Single)

More from the 25th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events