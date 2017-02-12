Toto
WINS*
3
NOMINATIONS*
5
25th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Record Of The Year
Rosanna
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Toto News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Toto
Wins
Record Of The Year
Rosanna
Album Of The Year
Toto IV
Producer Of The Year
Nominations
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Rosanna (Single)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events