Ton Koopman

Artist

Ton Koopman

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

39th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Choral Performance

Bach: Complete Cantatas, Vol. 1 (Der Herr Denket An Uns; Gott Ist Mein Konig, Etc.) (Album)

Ton Koopman News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Ton Koopman

Nominations

Best Choral Performance

Bach: Complete Cantatas, Vol. 1 (Der Herr Denket An Uns; Gott Ist Mein Konig, Etc.) (Album)

