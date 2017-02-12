Ton Koopman News

Ton Koopman
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
39th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Choral Performance
Bach: Complete Cantatas, Vol. 1 (Der Herr Denket An Uns; Gott Ist Mein Konig, Etc.) (Album)
