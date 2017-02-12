searchsearch
Tanvi Shah

Artist

Tanvi Shah

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

1

52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Song Written For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media

Jai Ho (From Slumdog Millionaire)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Tanvi Shah News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Tanvi Shah

Wins

Best Song Written For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media

Jai Ho (From Slumdog Millionaire)

More from the 52nd Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events