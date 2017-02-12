Steven Furtick
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
3
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Jireh
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Steven Furtick News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Steven Furtick
Wins
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Old Church Basement
Nominations
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Wait On You
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Jireh
