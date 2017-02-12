Robert Casadesus News

Robert Casadesus
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
6th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music
Beethoven: Sonatas For Violin And Piano (Nos. 3, 4, And 5) (Album)
