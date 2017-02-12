searchsearch
Robert Casadesus

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

NOMINATION

Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music

Beethoven: Sonatas For Violin And Piano (Nos. 3, 4, And 5) (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Robert Casadesus News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Robert Casadesus

Nominations

6th A Awards

