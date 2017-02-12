Renato Bruson News

searchsearch
Renato Bruson

Artist

Renato Bruson

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

6

29th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Opera Recording

Verdi: Un Ballo In Maschera (The Masked Ball) (Album)

