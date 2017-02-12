searchsearch
Penelope Spheeris

Artist

Penelope Spheeris

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

34th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Music Video - Long Form

Lifers Group World Tour Rahway Prison, That's It (Video)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Penelope Spheeris News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Penelope Spheeris

Nominations

Best Music Video - Long Form

Lifers Group World Tour Rahway Prison, That's It (Video)

More from the 34th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events