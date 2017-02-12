Nicola Piovani News

searchsearch
Nicola Piovani

Artist

Nicola Piovani

42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Instrumental Composition Written For A Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media.

Life Is Beautiful (La Vita È Bella) - M/P Score (Album)

