Nicola Piovani News

Nicola Piovani
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Instrumental Composition Written For A Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media.
Life Is Beautiful (La Vita È Bella) - M/P Score (Album)
