Nanci Griffith

Artist

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

4

42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Spoken Word Album

The Chieftains - The Authorized Biography (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Nanci Griffith News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Nanci Griffith

Nominations

Best Spoken Word Album

The Chieftains - The Authorized Biography (Album)

