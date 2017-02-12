John Parr News

John Parr
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
28th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special
St. Elmo's Fire (Album)
