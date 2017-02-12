searchsearch
Jeff Cook

Artist

Jeff Cook

WINS*

2

NOMINATIONS*

13

43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Twentieth Century (Single)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Jeff Cook News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jeff Cook

Nominations

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Twentieth Century (Single)

More from the 43rd Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events