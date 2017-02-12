James Billings
29th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Album
Bernstein: Candide (Album)
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
James Billings News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for James Billings
Wins
Best Opera Recording
Bernstein: Candide
Nominations
Best Classical Album
Bernstein: Candide (Album)
