James Billings

Artist

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

2

29th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Classical Album

Bernstein: Candide (Album)

James Billings News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for James Billings

Wins

Best Opera Recording

Bernstein: Candide

Nominations

Best Classical Album

Bernstein: Candide (Album)

