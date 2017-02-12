Jack Nitzsche News

searchsearch
Jack Nitzsche

Artist

Jack Nitzsche

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

19th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Album Of Best Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special

One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

