Jack Nitzsche News

Jack Nitzsche
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
19th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Album Of Best Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jack Nitzsche
