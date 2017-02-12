searchsearch
Gordon Jenkins

Artist

Gordon Jenkins

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

1

8th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Arrangement Accompanying A Vocalist Or Instrumentalist

It Was A Very Good Year

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Gordon Jenkins News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Gordon Jenkins

Wins

Best Arrangement Accompanying A Vocalist Or Instrumentalist

It Was A Very Good Year

More from the 8th A Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events