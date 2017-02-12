Gordon Jenkins
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
1
8th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Arrangement Accompanying A Vocalist Or Instrumentalist
It Was A Very Good Year
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Gordon Jenkins News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Gordon Jenkins
Wins
Best Arrangement Accompanying A Vocalist Or Instrumentalist
It Was A Very Good Year
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events