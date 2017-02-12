Gin Blossoms
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
39th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
As Long As It Matters (Track)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Gin Blossoms News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Gin Blossoms
Nominations
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
As Long As It Matters (Track)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events