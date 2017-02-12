searchsearch
Ensemble InterContemporain

Artist

Ensemble InterContemporain

WINS*

2

NOMINATIONS*

4

48th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Small Ensemble Performance (with or without Conductor)

Boulez: Le Marteau Sans Maître, Dérive 1 & 2

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Ensemble InterContemporain News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Ensemble InterContemporain

Wins

Best Small Ensemble Performance (with or without Conductor)

Boulez: Le Marteau Sans Maître, Dérive 1 & 2

More from the 48th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events