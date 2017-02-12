Ensemble InterContemporain News

Ensemble InterContemporain
WINS*
2
NOMINATIONS*
4
48th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Small Ensemble Performance (with or without Conductor)
Boulez: Le Marteau Sans Maître, Dérive 1 & 2
