Cheryl Studer
WINS*
2
NOMINATIONS*
9
37th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Cheryl Studer News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Cheryl Studer
Wins
Best Opera Recording
Floyd: Susannah
Nominations
Best Classical Album
Barber: Secrets Of The Old - The Complete Songs (Album)
Best Opera Recording
Wagner: Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg (Album)
Best Opera Recording
Rossini: Semiramide (Album)
