Cheryl Studer

Artist

Cheryl Studer

WINS*

2

NOMINATIONS*

9

37th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Opera Recording

Wagner: Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg (Album)

Cheryl Studer News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Cheryl Studer

Wins

Best Opera Recording

Floyd: Susannah

Nominations

Best Classical Album

Barber: Secrets Of The Old - The Complete Songs (Album)

Best Opera Recording

Wagner: Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg (Album)

Best Opera Recording

Rossini: Semiramide (Album)

