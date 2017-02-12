Charlie Rich
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
7
21st Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Country Vocal Performance By A Duo Or Group
On My Knees (Single)
Charlie Rich News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Charlie Rich
Nominations
