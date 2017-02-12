Alexis Weissenberg News

Alexis Weissenberg
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
13th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Performance - Instrumental Soloist Or Soloists (With Or Without Orchestra)
Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 2
Nominations
