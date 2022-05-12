Press Play At Home: Wonho Creates A Dazzling Landscape With His Futuristic "Eye On You" Performance

K-Pop sensation WONHO's current single "EYE ON YOU," evokes the pulsing, heady excitement of new romance, with lyrics describing an attraction so strong it borders on addiction.

In this installment of Press Play at Home, WONHO pairs the song's lyrics with an equally high-drama visual component, performing "EYE ON YOU" on a dark, strobe-lit stage as images flash across a backdrop screen.

WONHO dons steampunk-inspired black and leather for the occasion, with back-up dancers rocking similar looks and masks to match. Against flashing lights and a pulsing beat, WONHO's vocals draw out the yearning that's already apparent in the song's lyrics, and add a dash of the darkness and mystery that is a theme in his new single album, Obsession.