Global Spin: Watch Soca Group Kes Represent Trinidad And Tobago With Percolating Performance Of "Jolene"

With all due praise to Dolly Parton, let's add another "Jolene" to the Tower of Song. Enter the Trinbagonian band Kes, who perform soca music — an offshoot of calypso characterized for its blend of African and East Indian rhythms.

Consisting of brothers Kees (lead vocals), Hans (drums) and Jon Dieffenthaller (guitar), as well as bassist Riad Boochoon, Kes do the ineffable — they spiritually lift the viewer like they're physically in front of them.

In their performance for Global Spin, a video series highlighting luminous artists the world over, let Kes work their unique magic with a dynamic performance of "Jolene."