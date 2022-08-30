Global Spin: Lucid Kidd Premieres New Song "Smooth Sailing" With An Electric Outdoor Performance

Rising urban pop artist Lucid Kidd says he owes part of his musical identity to his native Lithuania. "Especially in winter, Eastern Europe is a very cold, dark and depressing region which probably fueled my creativity," he said in a press release.

Be that as it may, Kidd's performance of his forthcoming single "Smooth Sailing" doesn't evoke a dark winter at all. In fact, it riffs on the carefree days of summer — and the blissful feeling of having someone special to share them with.

In this episode of Global Spin, watch Kidd deliver an energetic performance of "Smooth Sailing" from a scenic overlook in Vilnius, Lithuania. The sun-soaked setting is the perfect visual accompaniment to the song, which celebrates the giddy early days of new romance, as carefree and euphoric as a summer day out on the water.