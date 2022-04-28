Press Play At Home: Lou Ridley Lays Her Soul Bare With A Tender Performance Of "Blind Eye"

Growing up in Southlake, Texas — an affluent suburb of the Dallas and Fort Worth areas — Lou Ridley always felt like an outsider. Now, as an "anti-country" country singer based out of Nashville, she finds freedom in honest songwriting while still bucking many of her chosen genre's tropes.

The pandemic has been a productive time for Ridley: She spent quarantine perfecting a batch of songs that would eventually become her newest release, Angel/Outlaw, deepening her commitment to authenticity and vulnerability in each of the project's tracks.

Nowhere is that vulnerability more apparent than in "Blind Eye," an unflinching examination of a doomed relationship, and a laundry list of all the reasons why things just won't work out. In its lyrics, Ridley faults her partner for never treating her the way she deserves, but saves her harshest criticism for herself: "I turned a blind eye," she plaintively sings in the chorus.