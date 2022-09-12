Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Madison Cunningham Wants You To Try This Unlikely Chip-And-Dip Combo

GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Madison Cunningham might be known for her vivid lyrical detail or talents on the guitar, but she'll also answer to the title of salt and vinegar chip aficionado.

"I love salt and vinegar kettle chips," the singer explains in this week's episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas. "They got the ratio down just right. Just the right amount of salt and vinegar."

Along with her go-to chips, Cunningham's backstage must-haves include Lara Bars, coconut water and sometimes a six-pack of beer. But nothing beats her favorite snack, especially in combination with a surprising choice of dip.

"Stop what you're doing and try this combination: It's salt and vinegar chips and hummus," Cunningham suggests. "It's perfect. It's got all the acidity that we're talking about in the vinegar, and then the hummus just comes in as the side character and just completely steals the show."