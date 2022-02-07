Photo: @williummm
Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Why Joeboy Calls Nigerian Jollof Rice "The Best Food In The World"
Learn about how jollof rice, video games and the energy of a live crowd spark joy for Joeboy in his appearance on GRAMMY.com's Herbal Tea & White Sofas
Last year, Joeboy landed a viral hit with "Sip (Alcohol)," which sparked a booze-gulping TikTok craze that the singer admitted was “kind of off-brand for me” in a 2021 interview with GRAMMY.com. In that same chat, he professed his love for white wine — but now, the Nigerian Afropop artist wants the world to know his favorite food.
In the latest episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, a video series in which artists explain what's on their riders, Joeboy talks about his backstage creature comforts, taking a bold stance on a West African delicacy.
"Jollof rice is like the best food in the world," he says. "I'm ready to argue that with anybody."
In addition to his infatuation with jollof rice, Joeboy also shares the joys of combat mobile games and the thrill of a live crowd.
Check out the episode above and keep checking GRAMMY.com for more episodes of Herbal Tea & White Sofas.
