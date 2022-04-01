GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Pink Deliver "Glitter In The Air" In First Solo GRAMMY Performance In 2010

When it comes to the GRAMMYs, everyone's gotta start somewhere — even a megastar like P!nk.

Accompanied by piano, clad in glittery white, and framed in blue, the singer/songwriter born Alecia Beth Moore performed a touching version of "Glitter in the Air" at the 52nd GRAMMY Awards in 2010, marking her first-ever solo GRAMMY performance on the vaunted stage.

With an awe-inspiring display of golden dancers overhead — eventually joined by an airborne P!nk herself — the spare performance reaches its magical crescendo.

In a special episode of GRAMMY Rewind ​​presented by Bulova, the Official Timepiece Partner of the Recording Academy, watch P!nk deliver one of the most memorable performances in GRAMMY history with her spectacular performance of "Glitter in the Air."