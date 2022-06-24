GRAMMY Rewind: H.E.R. Brings Her Whole Team Onstage While Accepting The GRAMMY Award For Best R&B Album In 2019

H.E.R. is a GRAMMY mainstay at this point, with five golden gramophones and a whopping 21 nominations to her name. But back in 2019 at the 61st GRAMMY Awards, she was a brand new nominee, and was shocked when her name was called as the winner in the Best R&B Album category.

In the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, revisit that memorable moment, and watch H.E.R. explain from the stage why she was so shocked to win Best R&B Album for her self-titled project.

"First thing I wanna say is, this is unbelievable. And second, it’s not even an album. It’s an EP," she exclaimed from behind the podium, breaking into shocked laughter. And while H.E.R. had trouble gathering her thoughts — "I’m speechless right now. I’m holding back tears," she admitted — she knew she wanted to share her big moment with the people who had most helped her achieve her GRAMMY win.

"I really don’t feel right being up here by myself, because I didn’t do this by myself. I didn’t get on this stage by myself. So if my team, my wonderful team, would come up on stage with me please," H.E.R. continued, as six people filed out of their seats in the audience and walked up to join her.