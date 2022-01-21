GRAMMY Rewind: Watch The Black Keys Beat Out Coldplay And Bruce Springsteen To Win Best Rock Performance For "Lonely Boy" In 2013

The Best Rock Performance category at the 55th GRAMMY Awards was stacked. To date, the five nominees — Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen, Alabama Shakes, Mumford & Sons, and the Black Keys — have earned a combined 37 GRAMMY wins and over 100 nominations throughout their careers.

However, despite the vaunted field, Black Keys members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney kept their cool when accepting the GRAMMY for "Lonely Boy" in 2013. Sporting matching black leather jackets, the two-man lineup spent a total of 20 seconds on stage, thanking their friends, label and hometown.

Watch the Akron, Ohio, natives deliver their succinct acceptance speech below.