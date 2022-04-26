Global Spin: Watch South Korean Phenoms Viviz Perform An Irresistible Version Of "Bop Bop!"

We may live in an era where cultural borders are vanishing, but have you ever considered K-pop with Latin rhythms? If not, feast your ears on Viviz.

Hailing from South Korea, the trio performs their vibrant, disco-tinged single "Bop Bop!" from the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in their hometown of Seoul.

With flowers in their hair and a troupe of dancers in tow, the Viviz girls deliver a flawless performance — one that’ll get you moving right along with them.