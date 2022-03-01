Global Spin: Watch Emotive Pop Star Armaan Malik Represent India With Stirring Performance Of "You"

Sometimes it takes fathoms of experience to come up with something simple. Mumbai, India native Armaan Malik studied Hindustani classical music for a decade, went on to study western music at Berklee, and can now sing in 10 languages.

What's at the tip of this proverbial iceberg, poking out of the water that obfuscates most of it? "You," a luminous and tender love song that anyone can relate to.

Singing in a honeyed voice while accompanied by acoustic guitar, Malik captures the effervescent sensation of finding your soulmate. "No regrets, not even the nights wе spent/ Finding out what patience mеant," the singer/songwriter croons. "Holding up a mirror to myself/ Learning to reflect."