Global Spin: FELIP's Theatrical "Bulan" Performance Draws From Filipino Mythology To Tell An Inspiring Story

Filipino singer/rapper and one-fifth of the boy band SB19, FELIP has been branching out into a solo career since late 2021. Now, he dials up the guttural power and imagination of his music with "Bulan," a song that draws from ancient Filipino mythology to tell a contemporary truth.

A primordial moon god who is arguably the best known of the Bicolano deities, Bulan is said to descend from the heavens with a flock of wind nymphs, rendering even the fiercest monsters tame and docile in his presence. Another moon deity, Haliya — who is sometimes described as Bulan's sister, and sometimes his daughter — is the arch-nemesis of Bakunawa, the sea serpent intent on swallowing the moon and covering the land in darkness.

In this episode of Global Spin, FELIP recounts that piece of Filipino lore — but his song, "Bulan," is much more than a history lesson. He uses it as a metaphor for contemporary life, and specifically, as a message to those facing crab mentality — aka, the idea that "if I can't have it, neither can you."