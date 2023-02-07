Photo: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
'Encanto' Sweeps The 2023 GRAMMYs: Disney's Animated Smash Wins 3 Categories
"We Don't Talk About Bruno" and the film soundtrack took home three golden gramophones at the 65th GRAMMY Awards.
It seems people do talk about Bruno.
The viral hit song from Encanto won the golden gramophone for Best Song Written For Visual Media at the 2023 GRAMMYs, officially making the animated Disney film sweep the three visual media categories. Encanto also took home awards for Best Compilation Soundtrack and Best Score Soundtrack.
Released in November 2021, Encanto — a colorful, earnest and humorous exploration of family and self-acceptance, set in the hills of Colombia — is now the first film to sweep the visual media categories since the creation of the compilation soundtrack category in 1999.
Penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the ensemble song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" beat out works from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Angélique Kidjo, and Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. In 2022, the relatable tale of family drama rocketed up the Billboard Hot 100 to become the No. 1 song in the U.S. (the second time a Disney track has done so; Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” hit the top of the charts in 1993).
But "Bruno" is far from the only hit from the magical world of Encanto — the soundtrack produced seven Hot 100 singles, including the Top 10 hit about anxiety, "Surface Pressure." Academy voters recognized the album as whole with the Best Compilation Soundtrack award, which was accepted by Producer Mike Elizondo and Disney's Vice President of Music Tom MacDougall. Fellow contenders in the category were Top Gun: Maverick, "Stranger Things" West Side Story and Elvis.
Encanto's first win of the night, for Best Score Soundtrack, may have been the most moving and apropos of the film's groundbreaking nature. With her gramophone in hand, Mexican-American composer Germaine Franco said she believed herself to be the first woman of color to win the GRAMMY Award. Franco also thanked "all the musicians who spent all their time making that beautiful music for the world to be a better place," noting that many of the musicians playing on the Premiere Ceremony stage also performed on the soundtrack.
Encanto's success at the 2023 GRAMMYs exemplifies how soundtracks and their singles are, once again, becoming a key tool in the success of films. And, finally, Bruno can be spoken of openly.
Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Inside The 2023 Entertainment Law Initiative GRAMMY Week Event: Heartfelt Hilarity & A Dedication To Helping The Music Community
The day’s primary honoree was beloved music attorney Peter Paterno, who was honored by Metallica’s Lars Ulrich in person along with several other famous clients in a star-studded video tribute.
"I never imagined a gathering of lawyers could be so popular," laughed a man waiting patiently at a long check-in line that spiraled throughout the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills on Feb. 3. The 25th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative GRAMMY Week event was about to begin, and the hundreds of lawyers and other music industry executives in line took advantage of the opportunity to greet colleagues and joke around.
Inside the elegant ballroom, executive committee member Susan Genco spoke about the need for high caliber lawyers in the music industry. "Great songs elevate our best moments and comfort us in our worst," she said. "But behind the magic, there is plenty of complexity. As the world continues to evolve, we must be flexible and adapt. Lawyers can simplify the path, so that artists can create their music.
"The most important part of this event is not the deals you close in the reception area," she quipped. "It’s the writing contest." Gencowas referring to the thought-provoking Entertainment Law Initiative Writing Contest, co-sponsored by the American Bar Association. The annual contest invites law students from all over the country to not only identify a legal issue faced by the music industry, but also propose a solution to the problem in a well-researched, 3,000-word essay.
After the winners of previous years were cheered by the crowd, 2023 runners up Gina Maeng — a 1L at Georgetown University Law — and Amanda Sharp — a 3L at the University of San Diego Law School– were recognized. Aron Lichtschein — a 3L at NYU Law — was then announced as this year’s winner. Demonstrating excellent taste in music, he mentioned Bob Dylan, Frank Ocean, Rosalía, Beach House and Harry Styles as his favorite artists. After graduation, he will be working as an associate in the Technology & Intellectual Property Transactions practice at a New York law firm.
Entertainment Law Initiative Executive Committee Chair Laurie Soriano then paid tribute to the late Howard Weitzman, and recognized the volunteer leaders who serve with her on the newly diversified committee.
Later, legendary attorney Peter Paterno was honored with the Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award, and the musician in charge of introducing him was none other than Lars Ulrich, drummer with heavy metal band Metallica.
"Nothing better than sleeping on Peter Paterno’s office floor — it’s all downhill from there," laughed Ulrich before explaining how the fate of his band was forever changed 39 years ago, when they met Paterno. "He was a perfect fit for us, and was more than happy to join our shenanigans. I have nothing but appreciation, admiration, love and respect for you."
With his ability to think out of the box, and the relentless desire to pioneer a new push forward, Paterno assisted Metallica in the seemingly impossible task of getting their recording masters returned to them. "He is, quite literally, the master of the masters," said Ulrich. "Hands down, the architect of the autonomous world that music inhabits."
A moving — and frequently hilarious — video tribute followed, including greetings from Michael Eisner, Dave Stewart, Paulina Rubio, Dr. Dre, Van Morrison and Julian Lennon, among many others. "You’re the most unlawyer lawyer I have ever met," said singer/songwriter Brian Setzer. "And the only [person] I know who would wear a zoot suit to a concert."
Paterno was received onstage with a standing ovation. The acceptance speech was peppered with his deadpan sense of humor, impeccable timing and a palpable sense of gratitude. He spoke of becoming a music fanatic in 1964 after seeing the Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show, and remembered a glorious first concert experience seeing Bo Diddley and Little Richard live.
"We get the clients that we deserve," he added, and reflected on the adrenaline-fueled years when he temporarily stopped practicing law, became the first president of Hollywood Records and signed Queen to the label. Four years later, he "crawled back to being a lawyer."
"I couldn’t really be in a band, so I decided instead to work with musicians," he said. His quirky sense of humor was ever present, especially as he concluded, "I don’t have any advice. I did what worked for me, so that’s my advice: do what works for me."
Before the event came to a close, newly elected Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass — the event’s keynote speaker — was introduced by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. As a Member of Congress in Washington D.C., Bass contributed to passing important laws such as the Music Modernization Act of 2018. She stressed the importance of the work Paterno, and all of his cohorts in the room that day, do for the music community.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass | Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
"I believe Los Angeles is the entertainment capital of the world," Bass said. "And I’ve seen how we can stir the souls of the entire planet with our music. Music can shift people’s thinking, and I take it very seriously."
The Recording Academy wishes to thank Platinum Presenting Sponsor Willkie, Farr & Gallagher LLP and the 41 other law firms and music companies for their support of the event.
Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage
How Kendrick Lamar's 2023 GRAMMYs Wins Bolstered His GRAMMYs Legacy
The wildly talented rapper won golden gramophones in three rap categories for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and "The Heart Part 5." But as far as the GRAMMYs are concerned, that's just the tip of the iceberg.
When Kendrick Lamar stepped on stage at the 2023 GRAMMYs to receive his golden gramophone for Best Rap Album, he didn't strike a note of bravado or bluster — but of humility.
"First and foremost, I want to thank my family for giving me the courage and vulnerability to share these stories and share my truth with this album," Lamar told the audience at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, referring to Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' plethora of raw-nerve confessionals.
"As artists, we're all entertainers — stupid, you know — and we say things to provoke thoughts and feelings and emotions," he continued. "This was one of my toughest records to make, and it allowed me to do that — and to share other people's experiences."
That Lamar could hit both artistic goalposts — bare his deepest vulnerabilities, fears and insecurities and channel them into daring and forward-thinking music — speaks to his utter magnitude as an artist. But there's a third component; for his trouble, Lamar was honored by the world's leading society of music professionals — for a staggering 17th time.
Since Lamar won his first golden gramophones for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for To Pimp a Butterfly's "I" at the 2015 GRAMMYs, he's steadily built a GRAMMYs legacy in parallel with his unstoppable creative evolution.
Naturally, Lamar is a steady presence in the rap categories — with his win for Best Rap Performance at the 2023 GRAMMYs for non-album single "The Heart Part 5," he extended his lead as the most awarded artist in that category with six.
But as nominations go, he's consistently burst past the rap categories and into the General Field. This put him in a league of rappers as bona fide superstars, alongside the likes of Jay-Z, who's been nominated for General Field categories for decades, and Drake, who received an Album Of The Year nomination in 2014 for his feature on Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city.
Another component of Lamar's GRAMMY legacy is his malleability; he hasn't only been nominated for GRAMMYs for his universally acclaimed releases, but those in collaboration with other artists, and on soundtracks. At the 2019 GRAMMYs, Lamar was nominated for Album Of The Year for the Black Panther soundtrack — which he curated and executive produced — as well as Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for the SZA-featuring lead single, "All the Stars."
Finally — and most eye-grabbingly — Lamar has delivered at least a couple of the most unforgettable GRAMMY performances of all time, At the 2016 GRAMMYs, his literally fiery one-two salvo of "The Blacker the Berry" and "Alright" got the whole world talking. Two years later, Lamar performed a politically charged medley of "XXX," "DNA," and Jay Rock's "King's Dead," studded with military imagery and blazes of gunfire.
Lamar's latest golden gramophones have only added fuel to the rapper's boundless ascent. And with material as uncompromising and vulnerable as "The Heart Part 5" and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, these GRAMMY wins show that courage can truly pay off.
Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Contributor
Watch Red Carpet Interviews With Nile Rodgers, Jacob Collier, First-Time Nominee Bonobo & More at the 2023 GRAMMYs
See and hear what the GRAMMY-winning and nominated stars were up to when they stopped by to talk with the Recording Academy ahead of the 2023 GRAMMYs telecast.
On Music’s Biggest Night, stars stopped to talk with the Recording Academy ahead of the 2023 GRAMMYs telecast. Watch interviews with Lifetime Achievement Awards recipient Nile Rodgers, first time nominees Bonobo and The Marias, industry legends like LL Cool J and so many more.
Carly Pearce & Bill Anderson
Carly Pearce, GRAMMY-winner with Ashley McBryde for Best Country Duo/Group Performance of “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”.
Nile Rodgers
Nile Rodgers, recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, GRAMMY-winner for Best R&B Song on Beyonce’s “Cuff It” and GRAMMY-nominated for Album Of The Year on Beyonce’s Renaissance.
Maneskin
Maneskin, GRAMMY-nominees for Best New Artist.
Bonobo
Bonobo, GRAMMY-nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for his song “Rosewood” , and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for his album, Fragments.
The Marias
The Marias, GRAMMY-nominated for Album of the Year for Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti”.
Nelly
Nelly is a three-time GRAMMY-winner and 12-time nominee.
Aoife O'Donovan
Aoife O'Donovan, GRAMMY-nominated with Allison Russell for Best American Roots Performance for “Prodigal Daughter”.
Fridayy
Fridayy, GRAMMY-nominated for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song , and Song Of The Year for “God Did”.
Jacob Collier
Jacob Collier, GRAMMY-nominated for Album of the Year for work on Coldplay’s ‘Music of The Spheres’.
LL Cool J
GRAMMY-winner LL Cool J.
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly, GRAMMY-nominated for Best Rock Album, Mainstream Sellout.
Tiara Thomas
Tiara Thomas, GRAMMY-nominated for Album of the Year for Mary J. Blige’s album, Good Morning Gorgeous.
Photo: Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images
Gather At GRAMMY House: 5 Moments From The First-Ever Social Pop-Up
The three-day immersive experience on the Hollywood Walk of Fame brought live performances, visual exhibits and sheer fun for music industry professionals and influencers.
The Recording Academy and CBS presented the first-ever GRAMMY House: Where The Stars Align on the Hollywood Walk of Fame from Feb. 1-3 in celebration of the 2023 GRAMMYs. For three days, the GRAMMY House hosted a full schedule of programming, performances, DJs and multimedia art installations, with a special tribute to this year’s 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
At the invitation-only experience interacted with a lovingly curated treasure trove of hip-hop history, including photographs, seminal books on the art and culture, and platinum award. The hallway leading to the performance area was plastered with popular lyrics and catchphrases, while the main stage was styled like a subway station, with graffiti naming some of hip-hop’s pioneers. Platinum plaques and photos demonstrated the culture’s business and artistic achievements.
GRAMMY House also offered a variety of social media-ready photo ops and black and white portrait taking. Guests could also shop a merch pop-up featuring an exclusive, limited-edition GRAMMY capsule collection designed by Brast Studio CEO Mark Braster, the lead merch designer for Rolling Loud 2023 who has worked with SZA, the Los Angeles Lakers, H&M, Neiman Marcus, Jack Harlow and more.
If you weren’t there, we’re afraid that you kinda missed out on some big fun! But we’re definitely not here to rub it in at all, we’re here to share the jewels of the fully immersive, three-day pop-up experience. Here are the key moments from the first-ever GRAMMY House.
Universe of Hip-Hop
A large "Universe of Hip-Hop" space created by Anthemic Agency and FLOOD Magazine featured a multigenerational photo exhibit and art installations, including a towering collage of turntables, speakers, samplers and other essential early tools that helped to create the beats and rhymes that captivate the world. The visual experience was curated by Cey Adams, the founding creative director of Def Jam and legendary imagemaker behind iconic logos for the label and Mary J. Blige. The designer of a new book from the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Adams is currently touring a retrospective exhibition featuring 40 years of his work.
Adams called on photographer friends Janette Beckman, Danny Clinch, Brian "B+" Cross, Greg Noire, Michael Lavine and Gunner Stahl to share standout shots from their acclaimed work, and the exhibit included some of the most recognizable images from the culture, from the 1970s to the present. In so doing, he highlighted the vital role of these photographers in the visual artist development of hip-hop.
"That Danny Clinch image of Tupac was iconic," Adams offers as an example. "That’s the image you see in your sleep when you think of Tupac! When you think of Salt-N-Pepa, you think of them in those 8-Ball jackets, and that’s one of Janette Beckman’s photos."
#GRAMMYsNextGen Power Brunch
On Wednesday, the GRAMMY House hosted the inaugural POWER BRUNCH for the new, astonishingly accomplished class of 35 official #GRAMMYsNextGen Ambassadors and Advisors. These executives, producers, songwriters and engineers work in diverse parts of the industry, and have mobilized to help the Recording Academy spark the brains and hearts of young artists and future music business boundary-breakers.
At GRAMMY House, the group celebrated their new roles and learned more about Recording Academy membership from Kelley Purcell, Vice President of Membership & Industry Relations.
Seize The Opportunity
For anyone entering the industry, a chance to showcase your talent could be the bridge between you and a prosperous career. During the Celestial Sessions Emerging Artist Showcase, Guest host and social comedy star Desi Banks pulled three aspiring singers onto the stage to be a part of the GRAMMY Week magic.
The inspiring performances embodied some of the most critical lessons in making it in this industry: Bring your passion everywhere you go, don't be afraid to fail, stay open to opportunities, and take them. With just 10 seconds of pure courage, you could make a moment that changes your career path forever. — Rachael MacQuarrie, GRAMMY U Representative
The Starmaker Studio
Thursday’s STARMAKER STUDIO brought leading platinum producers together to share stories and advice to the next generation. Moderated by Murda Beatz, panel members Jocelyn "Jozzy" Donald, London On Da Track, Jeff Gitty, Larrance “Rance1500” Dopson, ATL Jacob, Tommy Brown, and Ojivolta consistently dropped knowledge aimed at aspiring beatmakers and creators in hip-hop and beyond.
"Culture beats strategy every time," Jozzy, who has three GRAMMY-nominations this year for her work on albums by Mary J. Blige and Beyoncé, advised. While business acumen is vital, her advice puts natural talent at the forefront, right where it belongs.
After a great Q&A session with the audience, Murda Beatz bid the crowd farewell, with a piece of advice to stay and mingle. "Your [future] Platinum collaborator may be in this room!"
The Lit Closing Party
The packed second annual #GRAMMYsNextGen Party and Red Carpet closed out the GRAMMY House week in style. Leading young artists, tastemakers and the next generation of music executives wearing their most fashionable fits, mingling and enjoying light bites and delicious themed cocktails: One Eye Open Like CBS, Thug Passion and Grammy Gold. Special invited guests included actors, artists and influencers such as Jaden Smith, DaniLeigh, Lil Mosey, Jaden “jxdn” Hossler, London on da Track, JELEEL!, Bktherula, Earthgang, Sebastian Bails, Asher Angel, Mod Sun, Zhavia, Yung Trench, Loren Gray, Surf Mesa, Em Beihold, Vedo, King Mala, Jogie, McKayla Chandler, Blu de Tiger, Max Drazen, Lilliana Ketchman, Aidan Bissett, Trevor Daniel, Cub Sport, Nija Charles, Sierra Capri, Ava Kolker, McKenzi Brooke, La’Ron Hines, and Diarra.
The inaugural GRAMMY House set a high bar for networking, celebrating music and music culture — and just sheer fun. Up and coming artists, producers, creatives and executives have a new and exclusive place to aspire to gather. If those labels describe you, don’t worry about the FOMO that might be present right now, the event producers advise — please take this as motivation to participate in future GRAMMY House events!
What Happened At Recording Academy's 2023 Producers & Engineers Wing GRAMMY Week Event: Musical Titans, Transfixing Sound & Undeniable Atmosphere