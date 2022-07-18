Press Play At Home: Conan Gray Highlights The Painful Past Of "Family Line" With An Affecting Acoustic Performance

In order to take control of your future, you have to come to terms with your past — and that's the message behind "Family Line," the powerful fulcrum of Conan Gray's newest album, Superache.

The song finds the pop singer/songwriter tracing his roots and personality traits back to their source: A turbulent childhood. Each line lays out some aspect of childhood trauma in stark, unsparing detail, and the song's chorus traces back all his faults and attributes to something in his mother or father.

In this episode of Press Play at Home, Gray gives the song an acoustic treatment, strumming his guitar along to the emotional lyrics as he sits in an empty room. The barren white-walled performance space helps keep the focus on the song's cutting lyrics and excavation of the past.

"How could you hurt a little kid?/ I can't forget, I can't forgive you/ 'Cause now I'm scared that everyone I love will leave me," Gray sings in one particularly hard-hitting verse, directed toward a father who is troubled, abusive and often absent.