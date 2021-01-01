Global Spin: The Change Goes On A Trek For Her Electric, Hillside Performance Of "Imperio"

It's fitting that the debut episode of GRAMMY.com's Global Spin series, a brand-new performance series spotlighting global music and international artists, kicks off with a sunrise performance from Dominican artist the Change.

In just three years since she released her first single, she has organically generated a fan base of more than 2 million monthly Spotify listeners off songs she wrote and produced entirely by herself. In fact, according to the Change, she recorded "Imperio," the track she performs in this installment of Global Spin, on her cell phone.

Watch her performance of the touching single below.

The Change's songwriting ability shines bright on "Imperio," which she describes as one of the most personal songs she's ever written, thanks to the track's strong hook; in it, she bounces back and forth from her lover making her feel like a girl again to not being afraid to age—so long as her partner is there along the way.

For now, the multitalented singer/songwriter/producer only has a handful of songs under her belt. But after signing to Warner Music earlier this year, the Change is primed to bring her flag to new heights.

Tune in to the sounds of the world with Global Spin every other Tuesday starting Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m ET on the Recording Academy's official YouTube channel, Facebook page, Instagram page, and Twitter profile.

​​Olamidé On The Ascent Of Afrobeats, Supporting Newer Artists & His Subdued New Album UY Scuti