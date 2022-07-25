Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Big Freedia's Tour Rider Features A Very Specific Olive Order

When it comes to backstage must-haves, Big Freedia typically reaches for pretty popular snacks like Doritos and Oreos. But there is one rather unusual snack item on the bounce rapper's tour rider — and she is very specific about it.

"I like olives," Freedia details. "I don't like all the weird olives, like with stuffed garlic or stuffed jalapenos, or any of that. I just want regular olives."

Even "regular olives" has a clarification, though: "I prefer my olives to have seeds," she adds. "I don't like the ones with the orange little pimento in them. I like the ones with just the seed in the middle… you know, the little small ones."

In this episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, get to know the must-have items that Freedia always requests when she's on tour — and the items she'd include on her rider if money were no object. "Probably in about 25 years we're gonna step the rider all the way up," she adds with a laugh. "Fresh toilet seats! Five dozen roses! A pink carpet when I walk into my green room."