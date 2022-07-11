Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Alison Wonderland Reveals Her Pokémon Collection, Including A Rare Pikachu Toy

When they're planning out their tour riders, most artists ask for their favorite snacks or remedies to keep their voices in top shape. But for Australian DJ and producer Alison Wonderland, one of the most important things she looks for in each city she hits is a new addition to her Pokémon card collection.

In the newest episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, Wonderland explains her unusual tour rider request, and showcases the binder she keeps them in.

"I always ask for a Pokémon card," she says with a laugh. "I collect them in this little book, every time I'm given them on tour. I've got a few books. There's like, a lot of them. These are all from the shows, and I have other folders, as well."