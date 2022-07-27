Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Ali Gatie Explains Why His "Very Weird" Backstage Snack Is Quite Useful For Pre-Show Jitters

The most important things that Ali Gatie asks for in his tour rider are snacks that curb anxiety — and he's got some very specific, slightly unusual food items in mind.

In this episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, Gatie reveals that breath mints are high on the list of things he reaches for on a daily basis, and not just when he's backstage at shows. "Peppermint mints are a must, anywhere I go. Whether it's on tour, the video shoot, anywhere," he says, adding that really anything chewable will do.

"For some reason, it just kind of relaxes me. I think it's an anxiety thing," he posits, explaining that calming stage nerves is a big part of his tour rider requests in general. Along with mints, he reveals that hot dog buns — yes, without any hot dogs in them — can go a long way towards soothing stage jitters.

"A very weird one," Gatie admits. But according to the singer/songwriter, there's a method behind the odd request. "Sometimes I feel sick or nauseous, especially, like, early morning. I want something that's really easy to digest, and hot dog buns, they're just easy to pick up. You can have a little piece, the whole thing. You can be very smart with how you eat it. You don't have to finish it. You can put it away easily."