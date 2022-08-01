It Goes To 11: Audio Engineer Alan Parsons Gives An Inside Look At His Favorite Recording Technique

Alan Parsons is a legend in the recording studio. He earned his first engineering credit on the Beatles' Abbey Road album when he was still a teenager, and since then, he's been an engineer on albums by the likes of Pink Floyd and The Hollies, as well as helming his own act, The Alan Parsons Project.

Since his early days in music, Parsons used a technique in the studio that's gone on to become his signature sound. He may not have a favorite piece of physical gear, but he certainly has a favorite method — and in this episode of It Goes to 11, he explains how it works and why it's such an effective studio tool.

"It's not that it's so much a favorite piece of equipment, as it's a concept that I've used for all my records, almost since I started engineering," he says. "And that concept is double track with varispeed."

English musician Roy Wood first taught Parsons this concept, and he learned to love it in the days when analog tapes were the go-to method of studio recording.