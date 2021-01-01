GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Kalani Pe'a Win The GRAMMY Award For Best Regional Roots Music Album For 'No 'Ane'I' In 2019

If you’ve had a long week, you deserve to go into your Friday night like Kalani Pe'a approached the stage at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards show—bedazzled, lei-clad and happy to be alive.

When presenter Lzzy Hale announces that the Hawaiian singer/songwriter has won the GRAMMY for Best Regional Roots Music Album, Pe'a practically floats to the occasion, visibly emotional about the accomplishment.

In the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, turn back the clock to 2019 and watch Kalani Pe'a win the GRAMMY at the 61st GRAMMY Awards—complete with a bit of Hawaiian in his acceptance speech. “The Hawaiian language shall live,” he proclaims. “Aloha!”

Check out the life-affirming clip above and click here to enjoy more episodes of GRAMMY Rewind.

