Michele Pillar
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
3
27th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Gospel Performance By A Duo Or Group
Love's Not A Feeling (Track)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Michele Pillar News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Michele Pillar
Nominations
Best Gospel Performance, Female
Look Who Loves You Now (Album)
Best Gospel Performance By A Duo Or Group
Love's Not A Feeling (Track)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events