searchsearch
Michele Pillar

Artist

Michele Pillar

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

3

27th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Gospel Performance By A Duo Or Group

Love's Not A Feeling (Track)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Michele Pillar News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Michele Pillar

Nominations

Best Gospel Performance, Female

Look Who Loves You Now (Album)

Best Gospel Performance By A Duo Or Group

Love's Not A Feeling (Track)

More from the 27th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events