searchsearch
Jim Peterik

Artist

Jim Peterik

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

2

25th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Song Of The Year

Eye Of The Tiger (Single)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Jim Peterik News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jim Peterik

Wins

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Eye Of The Tiger

Nominations

Song Of The Year

Eye Of The Tiger (Single)

More from the 25th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events