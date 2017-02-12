searchsearch
James Pankow

Artist

James Pankow

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

7

25th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Hard To Say I'm Sorry (Single)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

James Pankow News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for James Pankow

Nominations

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Hard To Say I'm Sorry (Single)

More from the 25th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events