Claude Rains News

Claude Rains

Artist

Claude Rains

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

5th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Documentary Or Spoken Word Recording (Other Than Comedy)

Enoch Arden (Music By R. Strauss/Poem By Alfred Tennyson) (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

