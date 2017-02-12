Claude Rains News

Claude Rains
5th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Documentary Or Spoken Word Recording (Other Than Comedy)
Enoch Arden (Music By R. Strauss/Poem By Alfred Tennyson) (Album)
