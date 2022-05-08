Positive Vibes Only: Yuna Exudes Quiet Self-Confidence In Pared-Down Performance Of "Pantone 17 13 30"

Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna breaks free from conventional beauty standards in "Pantone 17 13 30." The song pairs a subdued R&B beat with lyrics that both celebrate her darker skin tone and extend an invitation to witness her beauty — and see the beauty in themselves, too.

The latest installment of Positive Vibes Only, GRAMMY.com's performance series spotlighting uplifting music, finds Yuna in a stripped-down studio setting. Shot in black-and-white, this rendition pares down the song's mellow production to just an electric guitar and Yuna's warm, dreamy vocals.

There's power in the easygoing vibes of "Pantone 17 13 30." Rather than a belted-out self-confidence anthem, Yuna opts for something breezier — keeping the music muted enough to make room for a message inspired by insecurities she's faced and conquered.