Positive Vibes Only: William Murphy Invites You To His Church For A Soaring Performance Of "You've Already Won"

In this episode of Positive Vibes Only , Murphy invites fans to join him for a live performance of the song set in church, complete with soaring harmonies from a chorus of backing vocalists and joyous interjections from members of the congregation. This performance of "You've Already Won" was filmed at The dReam Center Church of Atlanta, which Murphy co-founded with his wife, Danielle, in 2006.

Gospel artist and pastor William Murphy has a message of joy and inspiration to share in "You've Already Won," a song that comes off the track list of his seventh album, Worship & Justice, which arrived earlier this year.

It's fitting that this performance of "You've Already Won" was filmed live in Murphy's church — many of Worship & Justice's 20 tracks were recorded as he performed them for a congregation. That recording session took place in December 2021, and Murphy explained to CCM Magazine that the experience was particularly rewarding after two years of COVID-19 related closures.

"We were gathering for the first time in almost two years," the three-time GRAMMY nominee recounted. "We had over a thousand people in the room. People still had masks on, but it was like a wind of fresh air to see the room filled again."

Press play on the video above to experience Murphy's joyful live performance of "You've Already Won" for yourself, and check back to GRAMMY.com every Sunday for new episodes of Positive Vibes Only.

