Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Walker Hayes Reveals Which Cereals Are His Backstage Must-Haves

Walker Hayes admits he has a decidedly simple palate. After concerts, the pop-country singer doesn't require spendy meals or drinks; instead, he reaches for a treat familiar to almost any child in the Western world.

"I'm a huge cereal fanatic," he declares in this week's episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas. Simultaneously, a cartoon version of himself basks in Cinnamon Life, which hails from the sky like manna. "That is what my mouth and stomach crave after a show. Let's earn that." He slaps his hands for emphasis; a flash of Rocky-like determination crosses his face. "Let's go out there and kill it so we can go back and crush some cereal."

While his tastes in grocery-store cereal are broad, this doesn’t apply to other foodstuffs. As Hayes lays out in no uncertain terms, one item he will not abide is breakfast potatoes.

Aside from morning confections, Hayes also digs teas—which is apropos to this series title—and throat coats to preserve his voice. Watch the above video and learn all about what Hayes will enjoy backstage when gigs fire up again.

This video was filmed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

