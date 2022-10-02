Positive Vibes Only: Tye Tribbett Leads A Funk-Filled Onstage Dance Party With An Irrepressible Performance Of "Get Up"

Tye Tribbett leads a stage full of performers and dancers in this electrifying live performance of "Get Up," the second track from his Tribbett's eighth album to date, All Things New, released last summer.

In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, grab a front-row seat to Tribbett's funky, feel-good show, which celebrates the feel-good joy of faith.

From start to finish, this performance is an onstage, high-energy dance party. It begins with a dazzling light show, chorus vocals and a crowd of dancers, before a horn section kicks in to crank up the energy even further.

All Things New embraces genre-blending and collaboration for an epic tracklist. Tribbett says it's all about embracing joy — especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, when fans and musicians alike were unable to join together.