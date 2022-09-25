Positive Vibes Only: Chad Lawson Leads A Trio Of Classical Instruments In His Tranquil Performance Of "Fields Of Forever"

Composer and pianist Chad Lawson shares his luminous, tranquil take on classical music in "Fields of Forever." The new single, which Lawson released this summer, comes from his new double album breathe, released Sept. 23.

In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, Lawson invites listeners into the idyllic world of the song, cast as a live performance version and taped in a recital hall. Lawson helms the performance, sitting at his piano and smiling as he begins to play.

Soon, a cellist and violinist join in, augmenting the peaceful vibes of the song. For part of the performance, the violin line takes center stage, with Lawson's piano temporarily fading into the background as a higher register takes the spotlight.